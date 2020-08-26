Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey will donate $1 million to Purpose Preparatory Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, Athletes First announced Wednesday.

"I chose to support Purpose Prep because it is important for every child to have the opportunity to receive a great education, and the Purpose Prep programs are designed for underprivileged children in my hometown to have access to those services," Ramsey said in a statement. "I believe in its mission and want to help level the playing field since a solid elementary education is the foundation to a successful future."

Ramsey's pledge will enable the school, which educates kids from kindergarten through fourth grade, to enhance its technology, as well as provide learning opportunities off campus.

Ramsey, who turns 26 in October, is entering his fifth season in the NFL after the Jacksonville Jaguars selected him with the fifth overall pick in 2016.

The Jaguars traded Ramsey to L.A. last October in exchange for two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection.

Ramsey is scheduled to earn $13.9 million this season, but is expected to sign a long-term extension with the Rams that could amount to a record-breaking cornerback contract.