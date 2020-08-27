CINCINNATI -- The father of Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander has been found alive in Florida, according to officials.

Jean Odney Alexandre, 65, was found Thursday morning after he walked up to a ranger station in Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office.

Alexandre (the two men have different spellings for their last names) was reported missing on Monday in Okeechobee, according to police records. Alexandre was picking palmetto berries with a friend he'd known for more than 10 years when he disappeared in the woods around 2 p.m. Monday, according to the incident report. Authorities were not able to ping Alexandre's exact location because he did not have a cellphone at the time.

Alexander left Bengals camp to aid in the search for his father. On Tuesday, Alexander and another man, Evins Clement, were arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge after allegedly hitting the man who went berry picking with Alexander's father.

Alexander, 26, was released on $2,000 bond on Wednesday, according to Brian Pakett, who, along with Stacey Richman, represents Alexander. He is expected to plead not guilty at a future arraignment date.

The Bengals signed Alexander to a one-year contract worth $4 million this offseason. He was expected to be the team's primary slot cornerback. The team issued limited comment after Alexander's arrest, saying only that it was aware of the situation.