FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Adding another veteran to their crowded backfield, the New York Jets have acquired running back Kalen Ballage from the Miami Dolphins in a rare intradivision trade, a league source confirmed Thursday.

The Dolphins, reportedly on the verge of releasing Ballage, will receive a conditional late-round pick, NFL Network reported.

Ballage will be reunited with coach Adam Gase, who was part of Miami's decision to draft him in 2018. Ballage is the second ex-Dolphin to join Gase's group of running backs, joining Frank Gore, who mentored Ballage as a rookie.

The Jets' starter is Le'Veon Bell, who made headlines Wednesday by expressing frustration on Twitter that he didn't get more reps in the team's first instrasquad scrimmage. Before the tweet, Gase told reporters that Bell was pulled because of hamstring tightness, which Bell refuted.

The Jets also have rookie La'Mical Perine, a fourth-round pick.

Ballage was the Dolphins' Week 1 starter last season, but he struggled and lost his job under the new regime, which acquired Jordan Howard and Matt Breida in the recent offseason.

As a rookie, Ballage showed promise in Gase's offense, averaging 5.3 yards per carry -- 191 yards on 36 attempts, including a touchdown. He also has the ability to return kickoffs, which also appealed to the Jets.