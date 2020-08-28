The Baltimore Ravens have canceled practice Friday morning and will instead hold a "team unifying session surrounding social justice reform," according to the team.

The Ravens' cancellation follows nine NFL teams not practicing Thursday in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Baltimore practiced Thursday but had planned to meet afterward to discuss social justice reform efforts. The team also released a statement calling for the arrest of the officers responsible for Breonna Taylor's killing in Louisville, Kentucky, and the shooting of Blake.

Blake, a Black man, was shot seven times by police Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Blake was shot as he attempted to enter the driver's side door of his vehicle with three of his children inside. Video of the shooting was distributed on social media, sparking more protests and causing more athletes to speak out or take action.

Taylor, a Black woman, was killed by Louisville police after a no-knock raid on her home in March.

The NFL Players Association and the NFL issued a joint statement Thursday, saying they are "united more than ever" during these times but also "share anger and frustration" after Blake's shooting.

The Chicago Bears, New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers and the Washington Football Team did not practice Thursday.