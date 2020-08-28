Domonique Foxworth goes in-depth about whether he could see NFL players protesting by not playing in games, as their counterparts from other sports have done. (1:00)

The Baltimore Ravens altered their routine on Friday, holding meetings ahead of an afternoon walk-through, but did not cancel a practice despite an announcement that indicated that was planned, a team source told ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

An email from Ravens PR on Friday said the team's morning practice was called off for a "team unifying session surrounding social justice reform." But the source said the Ravens actually met for film review and position meetings, describing it as a transition from training camp to a regular-season mode.

Baltimore also practiced Thursday but had planned to meet afterward to discuss social justice reform efforts. The team released a statement calling for the arrest of the officers responsible for Breonna Taylor's killing in Louisville, Kentucky, and the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

"With yet another example of racial discrimination with the shooting of Jacob Blake, and the unlawful abuse of peaceful protesters, we MUST unify as a society," the team said. "It is imperative that all people -- regardless of race, religion, creed or belief -- come together to say, 'Enough is enough!'

"This is bigger than sports. Racism is embedded in the fabric of our nation's foundation and is a blemish on our country's history. If we are to change course and make our world a better place, we must face this problem head-on and act now to enact positive change."

Blake, a Black man, was shot seven times by police Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Blake was shot as he attempted to enter the driver's side door of his vehicle with three of his children inside. Video of the shooting was distributed on social media, sparking more protests and causing more athletes to speak out or take action.

Taylor, a Black woman, was killed by Louisville police after a no-knock raid on her home in March.

The NFLPA and the NFL issued a joint statement Thursday saying they are "united more than ever" during these times but also "share anger and frustration" after Blake's shooting.

The Chicago Bears, New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Football Team did not practice Thursday.