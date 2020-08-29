FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Hurting for veteran depth at wide receiver, the New York Jets have agreed to terms with free agent Donte Moncrief, a league source confirmed Saturday.

Moncrief, 27, who worked out last week for the Jets, must pass the COVID-19 protocols before he can start practicing with them.

The move, first reported by the NFL Network, is another attempt by the Jets to add experience to a young and injury-plagued receiving corps. They recently signed Chris Hogan, who already is working with the starters.

The current starters are Jamison Crowder and Breshad Perriman, who has missed some practice time due to knee swelling.

The Jets were counting on second-round pick Denzel Mims to play a prominent role, but the rookie from Baylor hasn't participated in training camp due to a hamstring injury.

Moncrief, originally a third-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2014, was a non-factor last season in stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers. His best season was 2015 with the Colts, when he recorded 64 catches, 733 yards and six touchdowns.