The Miami Dolphins have traded linebacker Raekwon McMillan and a 2021 fifth-round draft pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2021 fourth-round draft pick, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

McMillan fell down the depth chart after the addition of Elandon Roberts and Kamu Grugier-Hill this offseason.

A second-round pick out of Ohio State in 2017, McMillan had 72 tackles in 13 games last season. It was a dropoff from his rookie season, when he had 105 tackles, 2 forced fumbles and a recovery while playing all 16 games.