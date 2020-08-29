KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs received one of the spoils of their Super Bowl LIV championship on Saturday when the team raised the banner in front of a couple of thousand fans at an Arrowhead Stadium practice.

The Chiefs will repeat the ceremony on Sept. 10 in front of 16,000 fans when they open the NFL season against the Houston Texans

"The championship banner is going to be special,'' quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. "It's going to be something you'll remember for the rest of your life. I'm glad we have a lot of the same guys on the team that were with me for that journey.

"We're going to enjoy that together and then we're going to get back to playing and trying to find a way to go get another one.''

Coach Andy Reid wasn't quite as enthusiastic about the ceremony.

"The Texans are coming to town,'' he said. "We've got to understand that. We've got to make sure we're ready for a heck of a football team. We know how good they are. We've played them enough and gone back and forth with these guys.''

The banner, which was raised by chairman Clark Hunt and another co-owner and brother Lamar, joined the Chiefs' Super Bowl IV banner. It represents the only other Super Bowl championship in franchise history.