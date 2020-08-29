RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks are bringing back Paul Richardson amid injuries to their wide receiver corps, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The 28-year-old Richardson spent his first four seasons with the Seahawks after they drafted him in the second round in 2014. He signed a five-year, $40 million contract with the Washington Football Team in 2018 but was released in February after injuries limited him to 17 games over two seasons.

The speedy Richardson caught 48 passes for 507 yards and four touchdowns during that span. His best year was with Seattle in 2017, when he caught 44 passes for 703 yards and six touchdowns -- all career-highs. That was the only season in which he played in all 16 games.

The Seahawks signed Phillip Dorsett in March to compete with David Moore for the No. 3 receiver job behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. But Dorsett has been sidelined recently with a foot injury, as have John Ursua (hamstring) and Cody Thompson. Coach Pete Carroll said Dorsett's foot injury has been bothering him for a while.

The NFL Network first reported the reunion between the Seahawks and Richardson.