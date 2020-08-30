Disgruntled defensive end Yannick Ngakoue went to sleep a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars and woke up with the Minnesota Vikings to start Sunday of 2020 NFL training camp with a jolt like a double espresso shot. Meanwhile, in Philadelphia, Jason Peters says he wants more money moving from left guard to left tackle. Drama two weeks before kickoff.

Here's what you need to know from camps across the league:

Jags trade Ngakoue to Vikings

The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to trade franchise defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Minnesota Vikings for a 2021 second- and a conditional 2022 fifth-round pick that could go as high a third-round pick, league sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Ngakoue still has to sign his franchise tender, but the trade is in now place and Ngakoue is expected to join the Vikings. Sources said the fifth-round pick becomes a fourth-round pick if Ngakoue goes to the Pro Bowl this season and a third-round pick if Ngakoue is a Pro Bowler and the Vikings win the Super Bowl.

Eagles OL Jason Peters wants raise to move back to left tackle

Eagles offensive lineman Jason Peters is seeking more money before moving from right guard to left tackle, sources confirmed, adding some drama to the issue of protecting quarterback Carson Wentz's blind side just two weeks before the start of the regular season. Peters, 38, was re-signed to a one-year, $3 million deal this offseason to play right guard after Pro Bowler Brandon Brooks was lost to an Achilles tear.

Quotes of the day

"Change is coming and I'm very, very proud to be a part of it and to get to witness it up close first hand." Lions special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs

What our NFL Nation reporters saw today

While the Detroit Lions didn't practice Sunday, Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin said he'll be down on the field instead of in the booth and "calling the defense, obviously." It's been unclear since Undlin was hired in January whether he or Lions head coach Matt Patricia would be the primary defensive play-caller. While Undlin did leave some wiggle room, in theory, for the structure of the play-calling, it's clear the first-year DC will be at least heavily involved. -- Michael Rothstein

No practice for the Saints on Sunday after they held a night-time practice in the Superdome on Saturday. Sean Payton wanted the team to get used to the lighting, footing and the atmosphere in the empty stadium. He told the team he can't say for sure how it will feel to play games with no fans, but all they can control is their own energy and intensity. It's still "lining up and playing the game you love," Payton said. -- Mike Triplett

It was a welcome sight when No. 54 was one of the first players on the field for Sunday's light practice. Starting middle linebacker Blake Martinez was away from the team for several days, but returned with no limitations. It highlights a pretty important note just over two weeks from the Giants' season opener -- they are relatively healthy. Cornerback Darnay Holmes (lower) was on the field after getting banged up in Friday's scrimmage. Tight end Evan Engram practiced after sitting out that game. The Giants' key offensive pieces remain intact and healthy heading into a Monday night matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the horizon. -- Jordan Raanan

Through two weeks of training camp, this was abundantly clear: Washington wants to tap into the versatility of Antonio Gibson, which was evident once more during a physical, competitive practice Sunday. Gibson can line up all over for Washington, running inside handoffs -- he scored on one such run from around the 2-yard line. Gibson said when he and fellow running back J.D. McKissic are on the field together it "makes it hard on the defense." He also said because of his receiver days at Memphis, "I feel nobody can guard me if you line up across from me. That's my mindset. Linebacker, defensive back, safety... I'm coming at you." -- John Keim

The Titans were without rookies Kristian Fulton and Darrynton Evans who both missed the last few practices. A.J. Brown was also missing. Brown jogged off the field midway through practice on Friday when they both last practiced. The Titans worked on a lot of red zone today and the offense was pretty crisp. Ryan Tannehill was 8-of-9 passing during one of the periods. His only incompletion was a drop by Corey Davis over the middle. -- Turron Davenport

Backup quarterback Case Keenum was the star of Cleveland's initial practice at FirstEnergy Stadium. With the defense allowed to tackle to the ground for the first time all training camp, Keenum led the second-team offense to a pair of touchdown drives against the Browns' first-team defense, which has been depleted by injuries and didn't have star defensive end Myles Garrett, who sat out as a precaution. There is no quarterback controversy, with Baker Mayfield firmly entrenched as the starter. But Keenum showed what he can do -- while revealing major questions with the defense. -- Jake Trotter

The Jets practiced in an empty MetLife Stadium to get acclimated to a game-day routine, everything from TV timeouts to halftime in the locker room. Crowd noise and music was pumped into the stadium, which some players appreciated. Unfortunately for the Jets, there was one potentially serious injury. Rookie running back La'Mical Perine, enjoying a strong camp, was carted off with an ankle injury after getting bent backward on a tackle. He will have an MRI exam. The Jets have good depth, as they acquired veteran Kalen Ballage in a trade with the Dolphins. -- Rich Cimini

The Patriots held their 12th practice of training camp on a beautiful New England day, and Cam Newton remained the quarterback taking primary repetitions. Top pick Kyle Dugger, the safety from Lenoir-Rhyne, practiced with boxing pads on his hands. That is one way to eliminate holding. Second-year defensive back Joejuan Williams did as well. -- Mike Reiss

The 49ers had their final open practice of training camp on Sunday and it felt more like a fourth preseason game. They held out a handful of starters and key players, many of whom are dealing with nagging, soft-tissue injuries. The list included new additions, such as linebackers Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw. Defensive coordinator Robert Saleh didn't express concern with any injury issues. The key now will be getting the many big names -- George Kittle, Nick Bosa and many more -- back to 100 percent in time for the opener against Arizona. -- Nick Wagoner

The Raiders, who broke training camp on Friday, took a "portion" of the day off on Sunday and begin a full regular-season practice schedule on Monday, in preparation of Saturday's roster cutdown to 53 players. "Well, a lot of the water is under the bridge," said Raiders coach Jon Gruden. "This will be a big tape for us to get back to the office and study...this is a time where everything is winding down, so we're going to have to meet as a staff and make some tough decisions. It's been a very competitive camp." -- Paul Gutierrez

It might have been the last time we see Jordan Love in any semblance of game-like action until next year but if so, the Packers' first-round pick left a positive impression. He completed 8-of-14 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown in three series during Saturday's controlled, live scrimmage at Lambeau Field - the final workout of training camp. Love still isn't likely to beat out Tim Boyle for the No. 2 job; Boyle solidified that with his 21-yard touchdown strike to Shepherd on Saturday to cap a strong month of August. But it was a solid end to a truncated first training camp that saw Love struggle early on. "It felt like it was probably his best day up to this point, just making some key throws down field," coach Matt LaFleur said. "I think he's consistently getting better and better and better." -- Rob Demovsky

Defense won the day in the Bucs' first practice since their Friday scrimmage. They had far more energy and intensity than the offense, which had some noticeable drops and lapses in concentration from players who are typically very consistent like Rob Gronkowski and LeSean McCoy, and Alex Cappa got kicked out of a drill for a false start. Tom Brady was picked off by Jamel Dean (Dean also picked off Blaine Gabbert) and Jordan Whitehead in the end zone. Sean Murphy-Bunting, D'Cota Dixon and Chapelle Russell all had pass breakups at the goal line. "The red shirts [defense] just had so much more energy in that practice than the white shirts [offense]," coach Bruce Arians said of Friday's practice. -- Jenna Laine

The Panthers were off a day after canceling a "big scrimmage" at Bank of America Stadium as players met to discuss how they could meaningfully attack social injustice. However, defensive back Derrek Thomas became the team's first player placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list. Thomas, 25, was waived/injured on Wednesday with a hamstring injury. He cleared waivers and reverted to Carolina's injured reserve list. Thomas played for first-year Carolina coach Matt Rhule at Baylor and Temple. Carolina signed him in April. Practice resumes Monday with the team in regular-season mode. -- David Newton