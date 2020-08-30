EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Jets suffered two blows Sunday at running back, voiding a trade for Kalen Ballage because of a failed physical and losing promising rookie La'Mical Perine to a potentially serious ankle injury.

Ballage, acquired in a trade with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, will revert to the Dolphins because of a hamstring injury, a source confirmed. He apparently was hurt in practice the day before the trade.

The Jets, who agreed to give up a 2021 conditional seventh-round pick for Ballage, could pursue him at a later date. They could pick him up on waivers or sign him as a free agent, as the Dolphins were expected to release him before making the trade. If healthy, he would've been the favorite to make the team as the fourth running back.

The NFL Network first reported the failed physical.

Perine will have an MRI exam after being carted off the field at an empty MetLife Stadium, where the Jets practiced for the first time. Perine, a fourth-round pick from Florida, was bent backward while being tackled.

Coach Adam Gase declined to comment on the severity of the injury.

It leaves the Jets with only two healthy running backs, Le'Veon Bell and Frank Gore. Josh Adams, a backup, has been sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Bell, who complained last week about not getting enough practice reps, got plenty of work on Sunday. Unofficially, he got 19 reps with the first team, compared to six for Gore. Bell rushed five times and caught one pass, a 9-yard touchdown from Sam Darnold.

Gase, who had a long sitdown with Bell last week to clear the air after the veteran runner went on Twitter to express his frustration, said he increased Bell's workload by design. With no preseason games, they approached Sunday as if it were the third game, when the starters usually see the most playing time.

"Some it is the numbers (at running back), but we were kind of treating this like a ramp-up deal," Gase said. "We were just trying to make sure guys got in a good flow, trying to make it feel like a game somewhat."

Safety Marcus Maye left the practice with a tight calf, but it doesn't appear serious.