Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James suffered a knee injury Sunday, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter, confirming an NFL Network report.

James is receiving a second opinion on the injury, a source told Schefter.

It's another injury setback for James, a talented young safety who is entering his third season in the NFL.

James didn't appear for the Chargers last season until Week 13 after suffering a Jones fracture in his right foot last August.

Drafted No. 17 overall two years ago, the Florida State product played in all 16 games his rookie season. James led the Chargers in tackles (105) in 2018, also posting 3.5 sacks, three interceptions and 15 pass breakups, earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.