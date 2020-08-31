HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders have released cornerback Prince Amukamara, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Amukamara, 31, signed a one-year contract worth more than $1.18 million on May 18. He was expected to start opposite second-year corner Trayvon Mullen.

But rookie Damon Arnette, the second of the Raiders' two first-round picks, excelled in training camp. And Mullen, who missed more than a week of practice with an undisclosed issue, returned to practice Monday.

The Raiders also used a fourth-round pick on slot corner Amik Robertson, who has flashed in camp and will back up Lamarcus Joyner. Second-year cornerbacks Isaiah Johnson and Keisean Nixon also had their moments in camp. Veteran Nevin Lawson will serve a one-game suspension to start the season.

With Lawson out Week 1, Mullen (10 career starts) would be the only outside cornerback with at least one NFL start.

Amukamara, a first-round pick of the New York Giants in 2011 out of Nebraska, has 10 career interceptions in 113 games (99 starts) with 78 passes defensed and six forced fumbles.

NFL Network first reported Amukamara's release.