SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Monday.

Warner is the third member of the 49ers to go on the list, which is for players who either test positive for the coronavirus or have been in close contact with someone who has had it. Teams are not allowed to disclose whether the player tested positive.

The Niners had gone most of camp without any additions to the reserve/COVID-19 list. Receiver Richie James and running back Jeff Wilson started off on the list; both have since been activated.

Warner did not practice Sunday, after which defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said there was no concern about an injury to Warner, linebacker Dre Greenlaw or defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, all of whom did not participate in the session.

Warner is considered one of San Francisco's best players after a breakthrough 2019 season in which he posted 118 tackles, three sacks, an interception and three forced fumbles. NFL players voted Warner the 70th-best player in the league going into this season.