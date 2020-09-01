Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James needs knee surgery and will be out six to eight months, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 24-year-old James suffered the knee injury on Sunday, a league source told ESPN, confirming an NFL Network report.

James was to receive a second opinion on the injury, a source told Schefter.

It's another injury setback for the talented young safety, who is entering his third season in the NFL.

James didn't appear for the Chargers last season until Week 13 after suffering a Jones fracture in his right foot last August.

Selected No. 17 overall two years ago, the Florida State product played in all 16 games his rookie season. James led the Chargers in tackles (105) in 2018, also posting 3.5 sacks, three interceptions and 15 pass break-ups, earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.