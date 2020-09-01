Ryan Clark breaks down the importance for the Chiefs to extend tight end Travis Kelce and what the future holds for their offense. (1:57)

The Kansas City Chiefs moved to secure their coaching and front-office futures by agreeing to terms of contract extensions through 2025 with coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach, sources confirmed Monday to ESPN.

News of the pending extensions was first reported by NFL Network.

Reid and Veach joined the Chiefs in 2013, with Veach starting as a scout. He was promoted to GM in 2017.

The team's fortunes changed immediately after their arrival. The Chiefs have made the playoffs in six of seven seasons with Reid and Veach, the past four as AFC West champions. The Chiefs last season won their first Super Bowl in 50 years when they beat the San Francisco 49ers.

Reid, 62, is 77-35 in seven regular seasons with the Chiefs. He said recently he had no plans to retire.

"One of the great things about this job is when you look forward to coming to work and to deal with the players and coaches," he said. "I'm lucky enough to be around good players and coaches. [Patrick Mahomes] makes it even better. He has a unique ability with what he does with his teammates. The 'Honey Badger' [Tyrann Mathieu] was part of this, too.

"Both of those two guys make our jobs very enjoyable. I come to work and have two great leaders like that, along with other players who love to play the game. Listen, if it takes me into my 70s, then let's roll."

Veach, 42, is credited within the Chiefs' organization as being the scout who identified Mahomes in the 2017 NFL draft as a future star and convinced Reid and others they should make a move up in the first round to get the quarterback.

The Chiefs at one point this year had less than $200 of room under the salary cap but still found a way to sign Mahomes, defensive tackle Chris Jones and tight end Travis Kelce to new contracts potentially worth more than $600 million.

Chairman Clark Hunt recently said the Chiefs intended to re-sign Veach.

"We're very lucky to have Brett as part of our organization," Hunt said. "He's done an amazing job over last three years of taking a really good roster and turning it into a championship roster, and I think it's a roster now that's going to have a chance for multiple years to be a contender for the Super Bowl. He's done an outstanding job. He works extremely well with Coach Reid, he also has a great rapport with our players, so he's somebody that we want here for the long term."