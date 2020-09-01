Wide receiver Josh Gordon's championship ring from Super Bowl LIII, which he was gifted by the New England Patriots despite not playing in the game, has sold for $138,000 at a sports auction, according to SportsCollectorsDaily.com.

Gordon, 29, played in 12 games for the Patriots in their 2018 Super Bowl championship season but was suspended by the NFL in December of that year and missed the playoffs, which included a 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

He was reinstated in 2019, when he returned to the Patriots as a restricted free agent. Gordon played in six games for the team that season, totaling 20 receptions for 287 yards and one touchdown, before he was waived.

The Seattle Seahawks claimed Gordon, who appeared in seven games and totaled seven receptions for 139 yards, before the NFL suspended him on Dec. 16 for violations of the league's policies on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse.

It was his sixth suspension since the 2013 season and the fifth for some form of substance abuse, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Gordon's attorney, Adam Kenner, told ESPN that Gordon had a setback after the death of his brother in the fall of 2019.

Gordon officially applied for reinstatement in June, sources told ESPN. In early August, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said the team was "very open" to possibly bringing Gordon back if he was reinstated.

"Josh did a really good job with us last year," Carroll previously said. "He fit in really well. He was part of this team by the way we opened and embraced his coming to us, but also by the way he adapted. So we are very open to that thought, and we'll see what happens."