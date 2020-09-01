THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams linebacker Travin Howard will undergo knee surgery and will be sidelined for the season, coach Sean McVay said Tuesday. Howard suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee during practice last week.

"It's really unfortunate for a guy that's put in a lot of work, put himself in position to be a huge impact player for us," McVay said.

Following the departure of Cory Littleton in free agency, Howard was on track to start alongside Micah Kiser.

The Rams will now turn to Kenny Young, who they acquired in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens last October, and Troy Reeder, who started eight games last season following a season-ending injury to Bryce Hager.

"Those guys have done a nice job," McVay said, referring to Kiser, Young and Reeder. "When you add in T-Howard, those four have played really good football throughout."

Young has six career starts, all with the Ravens, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft.

A seventh-round pick in 2018, Howard played mostly on special teams last season.

The Rams open on Sept. 13th against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on Sunday Night Football.