Booger McFarland says the only conclusion for why the Jaguars would want to get rid of Leonard Fournette is that they're tanking for Trevor Lawrence. (1:07)

Leonard Fournette officially has filed a grievance against the Jacksonville Jaguars to try to recoup the $4.167 million in base salary that the team voided, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

The Jaguars waived Fournette on Monday. They didn't pick up his fifth-year option during the offseason and actively pursued a trade without receiving any serious offers.

Fournette went unclaimed in the waiver process.

The team had voided the remaining guarantees in his rookie contract following his one-game suspension for fighting with Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Lawson in 2018. Fournette left the bench area, ran across the field and punched Lawson, saying he was defending teammate Carlos Hyde.

Fournette said he would file a grievance to get the guaranteed money back, but it wasn't something that could be done until the Jaguars cut him. As long as he was under contract he would be getting the money.

ESPN's Michael DiRocco contributed to this report.