The Las Vegas Raiders have placed wide receiver Tyrell Williams on season-ending injured reserve.

Williams had been dealing with a torn labrum and a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that he will have surgery on the shoulder that will sideline him for six months.

The receiver, who signed a four-year, $44 million free-agent contract with a max value of $47 million and $22 million guaranteed before last year, got off to a hot start with touchdown catches in each of his first five games with the Raiders.

But plantar fasciitis slowed him significantly and he missed two games with the issues. His 42 catches and 651 receiving yards were both the second-fewest of his career.