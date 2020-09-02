Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill can't hide their happiness as they unbox and put on their Super Bowl rings. (0:37)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Even before the Kansas City Chiefs received their Super Bowl LIV championship rings on Tuesday night, coach Andy Reid was making plans for how he would use his.

"You wear it for special occasions," Reid said earlier in the day. "Or if you want a free cheeseburger, you just point right there and show 'em that ring and you might get one."

The rings might have plenty of purchasing power in Kansas City after the Chiefs delivered the city its first Super Bowl title in 50 years in February with their 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs unveiled the rings and presented them to players and coaches at a private ceremony at Arrowhead Stadium.

Features of the rings are many:

* The face of the ring contains, according to the Chiefs, 234 diamonds, a number that includes the seasons played by the Chiefs in the NFL, the Chiefs' playoff appearances and division titles and Super Bowl championships.

* One side includes the player's name in gold, his number in diamonds, and banners honoring 1969 and 2019. Those are the seasons in which the Chiefs won their Super Bowl championships.

* The other side includes the words "CHIEFS KINGDOM," the nickname for the team's fans, and a Super Bowl LIV logo with the score of the game.

* The inside of the band includes the scores of the Chiefs' three postseason games and the player's signature.

"Ring is in and it's a stunner!!!" tackle Mitchell Schwartz said on his Twitter and Instagram accounts in one of many social media posts from the players.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, meanwhile, appeared to give away a different sort of ring. He proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Lynn Matthews, on Tuesday night, according to his Instagram account.