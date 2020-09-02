NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reiterated the league's support for players fighting for racial justice and protesting police violence.

Citing a police officer shooting Jacob Blake in the back on Aug. 23 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Goodell said the incident has "brought forth more feelings of anger, frustration, anguish, fear for many of us in the NFL family."

The investigation into the police shooting of Blake, who is Black, is ongoing.

"The NFL stands with the Black community, the players, clubs and fans," Goodell said Tuesday. "Confronting recent systemic racism with tangible and productive steps is absolutely essential. We will not relent in our work. We will redouble our efforts to be catalysts for the urgent and sustainable change that our society and communities so desperately need. I'm so proud of everyone across our league and others who have taken a stand using their voices and platforms to continue to shine the spotlight on things that must change. By listening and working and understanding with our players, we built the foundation for tangible change through our Inspire Change initiative."