Leonard Fournette has a new home.

The running back has agreed in principle to a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he confirmed on social media Wednesday night, just days after he was waived after a turbulent three-year stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The agreement is for one year, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Fournette was the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 draft and rushed for 2,631 yards and 17 touchdowns over three seasons with the Jags.

But the Jaguars didn't pick up his fifth-year option during the offseason and actively pursued a trade for him without receiving any serious offers.

On Monday, coach Doug Marrone said that despite Fournette's productivity, he thought the move was "the best decision for us as a team." He added that it was strictly an on-field decision to waive him.

Fournette's tenure in Jacksonville took a turn in 2018, which ended up being the worst season of the former LSU star's football life. There were injuries and a suspension, and he was on the bench in crunch time. He was fined, criticized and admittedly not in ideal shape late in the year.

Adding to the chaos, Fournette was arrested in April 2019 for driving with a suspended license.

He responded in 2019 with a career season in which he topped 1,600 yards from scrimmage in 15 games, rushing 265 times for 1,152 yards and catching 76 passes for 522 yards.