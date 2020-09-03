The Miami Dolphins have fielded trade inquiries in recent days about former first-round pick Josh Rosen, league sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Rosen could be on the move for the second time in his young NFL career, as rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has proved healthy so far in training camp.

Rosen has been part of a three-man quarterback competition in training camp, with Ryan Fitzpatrick as the front-runner to start in Week 1.

Coach Brian Flores hasn't announced an official decision on the starting and backup quarterbacks, but the Dolphins have seen enough so far in camp to make Fitzpatrick and Tagovailoa their two active quarterbacks on game day.

So in an upcoming weekend of transactions, Rosen could be on the move again. It would be his second trade in the past 17 months

Fitzpatrick, Tagovailoa and Rosen were all participating in the Dolphins' practice Thursday.

Rosen, a top-10 pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, was traded to Miami during draft weekend in April 2019 for a 2019 second-round pick and a 2020 fifth-round pick.

That move hasn't worked out so far for Miami, and there isn't a clear path for Rosen to become a starter again with the Dolphins. He started three games last season before being benched for Fitzpatrick for the rest of the year.

Rosen has spent the past year focused on improving and learning from Fitzpatrick rather than winning the starting job.

"I was drafted in the first round, and I think people around the league still think I can play to a certain extent. Whenever that opportunity comes, wherever it comes, I just want to be prepared for it," Rosen said. "Because they're few and far between. I didn't do great with the two I already had. Not many people get third chances. I'm definitely going to seize the opportunity when it comes."

The question over the weekend is what value can the Dolphins salvage in a trade for Rosen.