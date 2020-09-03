Marcus Spears and Jeff Saturday disagree on how Baltimore should handle Lamar Jackson and the amount of designed runs in the team's offense. (2:05)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- There are no injury concerns for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson heading into the regular-season opener, the reigning NFL MVP said Thursday.

Jackson missed two practices a few weeks ago because of a groin injury before returning on Aug. 24. On Thursday, he declared himself fully recovered.

"I'm 100 (percent) right now," Jackson said. "I'm good."

He showed no signs of being limited in Saturday's scrimmage, scrambling a couple of times and displaying his usual explosive speed on a few designed runs.

Jackson said he missed a couple of practices because he was "getting a little maintenance."

"It wasn't really nothing major at all," Jackson said. "I'm good now. I was good the day I sat out practice, but they just wanted me to keep it safe and stay in the safe zone because the season is coming up."

Jackson and the Ravens kick off the season Sept. 13 against the Cleveland Browns. In two meetings against the Browns last season, Jackson threw for 485 yards and six touchdowns and ran for 169 yards.