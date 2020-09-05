Teams in the NFL must cut their rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. Given the irregular offseason, with OTAs and minicamps occurring virtually for the first time, teams have had only training camp, which included 14 padded practices, to see their players in person.

The biggest names let go so far include a pair of running backs -- Adrian Peterson by the Washington Football Team and Lamar Miller by the New England Patriots -- and former first-round pick, quarterback Josh Rosen, by the Miami Dolphins.

Here's a look at the biggest move by each team and all the cuts:

Biggest move: Make no mistake about it: The Bengals are all-in on rookie quarterback Joe Burrow. Cincinnati released two of its quarterbacks, veteran Brandon Allen and second-year player Jake Dolegala, which tentatively gives the Bengals two players at that position. In addition to Burrow at the top of the depth chart, Cincinnati has second-year player Ryan Finley as the backup. Cincinnati opted not to keep Allen, a veteran with some starting experience, and Dolegala, a project player who was rostered all of 2019. -- Ben Baby

Traded: LB Austin Calitro

Waived/released: DL Freedom Akinmoladun, QB Brandon Allen, DL Amani Bledsoe, DT Trey Dishon, QB Jake Dolegala, OL O'Shea Dugas, TE Jordan Franks, DE Kendall Futrell, LS Dan Godsil, S Trayvon Henderson, WR Trenton Irwin, OL Josh Knipfel, WR DaMarkus Lodge, CB Greg Mabin, CB Torry McTyer, WR Stanley Morgan, RB Jacques Patrick, CB Winston Rose, TE Mason Schreck, LB Brady Sheldon, S Maurice Smith, DE Bryce Sterk, LB Marcel Spears, WR Scotty Washington, TE Mitchell Wilcox

Reserve/suspended: DT Renell Wren

Biggest move: The Browns decided, for now at least, will go with five tight ends in perhaps the most surprising development of cut-down day in Cleveland. With fourth-round draft pick Harrison Bryant having turned heads in camp, Cleveland also opted to keep Stephen Carlson and Pharaoh Brown, along with projected starters Austin Hooper and David Njoku in Kevin Stefanski's two-tight end system. Brown gives the Browns a block-first element off the edge, while Carlson is coming off a promising 2019 rookie season. Keeping five tight ends also gives Cleveland the flexibility to listen to any offer that might come for Njoku, who requested a trade in the offseason before later rescinding it. -- Jake Trotter

Waived/released: QB Kevin Davidson, QB Garrett Gilbert, RB Dontrell Hilliard, RB Benny LeMay, FB Johnny Stanton, WR Ja'Marcus Bradley, WR Damion Ratley, WR Taywan Taylor, OT Brady Aiello, OT Alex Taylor (injured), C Jon Toth, OG Michael Dunn, OG Willie Wright, DE Robert McCray, DE Chad Thomas, DT Daniel Ekuale, LB Solomon Ajayi, LB Willie Harvey, LB Montrel Meander, CB A.J. Green, CB Robert Jackson, CB Donovan Olumba, S Elijah Benton, S Javonte Moffatt

Biggest move: Cutting quarterback Josh Dobbs isn't a surprise, but cutting quarterback Mike Glennon, too, certainly is. The Jaguars brought Glennon in to be a veteran presence and to have valuable experience behind Gardner Minshew in case of in injury. Glennon didn't have a great camp but sixth-round pick Jake Luton did and it make sense he made the team over Dobbs. So the Jaguars are apparently counting on sixth-round magic for the second year in a row if their starter gets hurt. -- Mike DiRocco

Waived/released: QB Mike Glennon, DL Caraun Reid, RB Nathan Cottrell, QB Josh Dobbs, TE Ben Ellefson, LB Nate Evans, TE Matt Flanagan, LB Joe Giles-Harris, WR Terry Godwin, WR Josh Hammond, OL Blake Hance, CB Amari Henderson, OL KC McDermott, OL Garrett McGhin, CB Parry Nickerson, LS Matt Orzech, OL Austen Pleasants, OL Ryan Pope, S J.R. Reed, WR Marvelle Ross, OL Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms

Reserve/suspended: DT Carl Davis, DE Josh Mauro

Reserve/inured: CB Tramaine Brock

Waived/injured: WR Michael Walker

Reserve/COVID-19: RB Ryquell Armstead

The Eagles released former second-round pick Sidney Jones. He was considered one of the elite cornerbacks in the 2017 draft but ruptured his Achilles at his pro day and has been hampered by various injuries ever since. Jones, 24, was hoping to vie for the starting corner spot opposite Darius Slay during training camp but missed a significant amount of practice time with a lower-body issue, allowing Avonte Maddox to run away with the competition. A change of scenery might be just what the doctor ordered for Jones, though the Eagles have interest in signing him to the practice squad should he go unclaimed on waivers. -- Tim McManus

Waived/released: CB Sidney Jones, CB Rasul Douglas, DE Joe Ostman, DE Shareef Miller, G Sua Opeta, DT Anthony Rush, TE Noah Togiai, T Prince Tega Wanogho, DT Raequan Williams, DB Grayland Arnold, WR Manassey Bailey, WR Deontay Burnett, WR Travis Fulgham, G Julian Good-Jones, RB Elijah Holyfield, C Luke Juriga, RB Adrian Killins, DB Elijah Riley, TE Tyrone Swoopes, RB Michael Warren, CB Michael Jacquet, TE Caleb Wilson, DE Michael Jaquet, DE Matt Leo, CB Trevor Williams, DT T.Y. McGill

Reserve/injured: G Brandon Brooks, T Andre Dillard

Biggest move: The release of cornerback T.J. Green, the 2016 second-round pick who began camp as a starter. Two weeks in, he was third to rookie Troy Price Jr. and Eli Apple. This shows just how turbulent -- and potentially bad -- the corner position is for Carolina. The release of Temarrick Hemingway was also significant, leaving only two tight ends -- Ian Thomas and Chris Manhertz. Look for a third tight end to be added from the list of those released, or the position will be minimized by three-to-five receiver sets. -- David Newton

Waived/released: TE Giovanni Ricci, TE Colin Thompson, S Quin Blanding, RB Reggie Bonnafon, DE Austin Larkin, WR Marken Michel, OL Aaron Monteiro, WR Ishmael Hyman, OL Mike Horton, DL Myles Adams, WR Cam Phillips, CB Jameson Houston, WR Darrell Stewart, P-PK Kaare Vedvik, OT Branden Bowen, DT Woodrow Hamilton, DB Natrell Jamerson, DE Jalen Jelks, LB Jordan Kunaszyk, LB Chris Orr, C Sam Tecklenburg, LB James Onwualu, DT Bruce Hector, DB T.J. Green, TE Temarrick Hemingway.

Reserve/suspended: CB Derrek Thomas (reserve/Covid), OG Chris Reed (reserve/Covid)"

Biggest move: The Rams signed three kickers to compete in training camp for the job left behind by Greg Zuerlein, who signed in free agency with the Dallas Cowboys. It appeared former CFL kicker Lirim Hajrullahu and XFL kicker Austin McGinnis were the frontrunners in the competition throughout most of training camp, so it comes as a surprise that Sam Sloman, a seventh-round pick from Miami-Ohio, won the job. "Sam really just made a push these last couple days," Rams coach Sean McVay said after cuts were announced. "Just the pop he has in his leg, some of the youth that he has, and I also was impressed with the mental toughness." -- Lindsey Thiry

Waived/released: DB Adonis Alexander, LB Daniel Bituli, TE Kendall Blanton, C Cohl Cabral, DT Marquise Copeland, OG Jamil Demby, DB Donte Deayon, WR Earnest Edwards, DB Jake Gervase, K Lirim Hajrullahu, DT Michael Hoecht, DB Juju Hughes, LB Clay Johnston, RB John Kelly, OG Jeremiah Kolone, WR J.J. Koski, DB Dayan Lake, K Austin MacGinnis, DB Tyrique McGhee, LB Derrick Moncrief, LB Natrez Patrick, QB Bryce Perkins, LB Christian Rozeboom, DE Jonah Williams, WR Easop Winston

Waived/injured: LB Justin Lawler

Reserve/injured: LB Travin Howard

Reserve/non-football injury:DT A'Shawn Robinson