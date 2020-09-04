The Washington football team is releasing running back Adrian Peterson, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The NFL Network was first to report the news.

Peterson, 35, rushed for 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns in two seasons with Washington. He missed one game, when then-coach Jay Gruden made him a healthy inactive for the 2019 season opener.

Peterson, who entered the league in 2007, is fifth on the all-time rushing list with 14,216 yards -- just 1,053 yards behind No. 4 Barry Sanders -- and fourth in rushing touchdowns with 111.