The Washington Football Team has released safety Sean Davis, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Davis had signed a one-year contract with Washington during the offseason that included a $2 million signing bonus.

A 2016 second-round pick out of Maryland, Davis missed nearly the entire 2019 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 2 and going on injured reserve.

Before his injury, Davis was a regular starter with the Steelers in 2017 and 2018. In 2017, he racked up three interceptions and one forced fumble to go with 92 tackles.

Davis, 26, has started 41 of his 48 career games and has 247 tackles, five interceptions and 2.5 sacks.

Washington also placed linebacker Reuben Foster on injured reserve with a knee injury, a source told ESPN's John Keim.