Free-agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has fired agent Bus Cook and now plans to work with agent Kennard McGuire as he looks for an NFL destination days before the regular season begins, a source told ESPN's Dianna Russini.

Considered one of the top free agents on the market this offseason, Clowney has yet to sign with a team -- in part due to an asking price that started at $21 million per season before dropping to $17-18 million in April, a source previously told Russini.

There is a personal chef who says she cooked for Payton and Clowney last night. Clowney liked the post. pic.twitter.com/Rdz4qpiWuD — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) September 5, 2020

Clowney reportedly met with New Orleans Saints coaches, including head coach Sean Payton, on Friday. Clowney's personal chef posted an Instagram photo with Payton and said she cooked for Clowney, Payton and two other Saints coaches.

The defensive end liked the post.

This is the second time that Clowney has parted ways with Cook, according to ProFootballTalk, which first reported on the firing. Clowney also fired the agent in the 2019 offseason before rehiring him ahead of the trade that sent him from the Houston Texans to the Seattle Seahawks.