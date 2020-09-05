NFL world lauds Deshaun Watson on 'well-deserved payday'

Jeremy Fowler breaks down why Houston waited this long to finalize Deshaun Watson's contract extension and how this will benefit the Texans in the long run. (1:39)

Word spread quickly Saturday morning after the Houston Texans agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract extension with quarterback Deshaun Watson -- and some of the biggest names in the NFL sounded off about it on social media.

Everyone from Russell Wilson to Michael Thomas to teammates J.J. Watt and Kenny Stills reached out to congratulate Watson.

The total value of the deal is $177.54 million with nearly $111 million in guarantees, trailing only quarterback Patrick Mahomes' 12-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs as the largest in NFL history.

Here's a roundup of some of the most interesting responses:

Yessirrrrrrrr!!!!



We're lucky to have this one in Houston.



A very well-deserved payday my friend!



Can't wait for the world to see what the future holds. @deshaunwatson pic.twitter.com/OkGCDziyON — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 5, 2020

I wake up to seeing @deshaunwatson get what he deserves!! I love it!! Congrats lol brudda!! Now I can't wait till see you pop the season off!! #blessings — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) September 5, 2020

You really run it up @DavidMulugheta that's why I mess with you ✊🏾 congratulations @deshaunwatson keep it going! https://t.co/Zoycj7KVIg — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) September 5, 2020

Congrats Brudda @deshaunwatson we been going at it since college days. Happy to see you get what you deserved! Earned Not Given! Respect ✊🏿💯 — Ronnie Harrison II (@Rharr_15) September 5, 2020

Congrats @deshaunwatson you deserve it! now let's go get this ring!!!! https://t.co/gjpoJ8LBdG — Tytus Howard (@levelstothis_2) September 5, 2020