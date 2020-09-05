        <
          NFL world lauds Deshaun Watson on 'well-deserved payday'

          play
          What does Watson's payday mean for the Texans? (1:39)

          Jeremy Fowler breaks down why Houston waited this long to finalize Deshaun Watson's contract extension and how this will benefit the Texans in the long run. (1:39)

          12:05 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Word spread quickly Saturday morning after the Houston Texans agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract extension with quarterback Deshaun Watson -- and some of the biggest names in the NFL sounded off about it on social media.

          Everyone from Russell Wilson to Michael Thomas to teammates J.J. Watt and Kenny Stills reached out to congratulate Watson.

          The total value of the deal is $177.54 million with nearly $111 million in guarantees, trailing only quarterback Patrick Mahomes' 12-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs as the largest in NFL history.

          Here's a roundup of some of the most interesting responses: