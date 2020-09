The Seattle Seahawks have waived linebacker Shaquem Griffin, a source confirmed to ESPN on Saturday.

The Seahawks made headlines last year when they drafted Griffin in the fifth round. He had his left hand amputated at age 4 because of amniotic band syndrome, a congenital condition.

He played his rookie season with brother Shaquill Griffin, a starting cornerback for the team.

