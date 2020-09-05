NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans intend to move outside linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. off of the non-football injury (NFI) list and onto their 53-man roster Saturday, according to a source.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said Beasley made progress over the past week. Beasley worked with strength and conditioning assistant Brian Bell and Vrabel on a side field Thursday during the Titans' practice.

Paul Kuharsky first reported Beasley's upcoming move.

Beasley reported to training camp 10 days late after being placed on the reserve-did not report list for undisclosed reasons when the Titans started training camp on July 28. Titans GM Jon Robinson released a statement three days into Beasley's absence saying they spoke but the time that he was missing was unexcused.

The Titans signed Beasley to a one-year, $9.5 million deal in March. He is expected to help bolster the pass rush after finishing with eight sacks for the Atlanta Falcons last season.

In other news, the Titans released veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian and 2019 fifth-round pick D'Andre Walker.