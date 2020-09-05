The Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to a contract extension with star wide receiver Keenan Allen, the team announced Saturday.

Terms were not disclosed but a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that Allen's deal is for four years and more than $80 million, with $50 million guaranteed.

The 28-year-old Allen, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, has played his entire seven-year career with the Chargers. Last season he had 104 receptions for 1,199 yards and six touchdowns.

Overall, he has 524 receptions (fifth all-time in franchise history) for 6,405 yards (sixth in franchise history) and 34 touchdowns (10th in franchise history) in 86 games.