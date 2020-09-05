The Miami Dolphins are acquiring rookie offensive weapon Lynn Bowden Jr. from the Las Vegas Raiders for a Day 3 pick swap, a source confirmed to ESPN. The Raiders receive a fourth-round pick from Miami while sending back a sixth-round selection.

Bowden, a third-round pick out of Kentucky who primarily played running back in training camp for the Raiders, may get a shot to play receiver in Miami. He was thought of as a versatile playmaker, potential slot receiver and returner coming out of the draft. Bowden played quarterback, slot receiver and running back in college -- and he had 1,816 yards from scrimmage in his final year.

Bowden also won the Paul Hornung Award for most versatile player in college football in 2019. He was one of five players in the past 10 seasons to lead his team in rushing yards and receiving yards.

This is the second time the Raiders and Dolphins have traded with each other over the past week. Miami traded linebacker Raekwon McMillan and a fifth-round pick to Las Vegas for a fourth-round pick. That same pick went back to Vegas in this deal.

Putting the two deals together, the Raiders receive McMillan and a fifth-round pick while the Dolphins receive Bowden and a sixth-round pick.

It's unclear how close Bowden is to playing meaningful NFL snaps, but beyond DeVante Parker and Preston Williams the Dolphins lack some depth in their receiving room, creating an opportunity for Bowden to eventually carve out a role. His most immediate contribution may be as a returner and a gadget player.

NFL Network was the first to report the deal.