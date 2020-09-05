Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White, who said he considered opting out of the season, has signed a four-year extension, the team announced Saturday.

The extension is for $70 million and includes $55 million guaranteed, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler. The total value of the deal, which runs through the 2025 season, is $82.1 million and will make him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL when it comes into effect.

The 27th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, White was the first pick of the Sean McDermott era in Buffalo and was the franchise's first foundational piece under its new regime.

White recorded four interceptions as a rookie and picked off a league-leading six passes in 2019, when he was named a first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career. Since entering the league, his 12 total interceptions are tied for fourth-most in the NFL.

The extension before the start of his fourth season is nearly unprecedented. Twenty-three cornerbacks were drafted in the first round from 2011 to 2016, the year before White entered the league. Only one, Arizona's Patrick Peterson, signed an extension before the start of his fourth season.

The Bills have actively re-signed their cornerstone pieces during the 2020 offseason. A fellow member of White's 2017 draft class, left tackle Dion Dawkins, signed a four-year, $60 million extension last month. Next up is presumably starting outside linebacker Matt Milano, whom Buffalo drafted in the fifth round in 2017.