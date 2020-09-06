Jadeveon Clowney has agreed to a one-year contract worth $15 million with the Tennessee Titans, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The New Orleans Saints, the other main suitor, made a very strong case for Clowney but their offer was lower by roughly $2 million, sources told ESPN's Dianna Russini.

Clowney is reuniting with Titans coach Mike Vrabel, who served as his position coach and defensive coordinator when the two were with the Houston Texans.

The seventh-year veteran had his best season in 2017 when he played in Vrabel's scheme for the Texans. Clowney posted career highs in sacks (9.5), tackles for a loss (21) and QB hits (21) that season.

Clowney made an impact following his trade to the Seattle Seahawks by the Texans before the 2019 season in exchange for Jacob Martin, Barkevious Mingo and a 2020 third-round pick.

While he had only three sacks in 13 regular-season games, Clowney ranked fifth in ESPN's pass rush win rate at 24.8%, scored two defensive touchdowns and was consistently Seattle's most disruptive defensive lineman. PRWR measures how frequently a defender beats his blocker in 2.5 seconds or less.

Clowney, 27, suffered a core muscle injury in Week 10 last season and elected to postpone surgery until the offseason. That left him playing in pain for most of the second half of the season. The injury sidelined him for two games; he missed a third game with the flu.

Clowney was named to three consecutive Pro Bowls from 2016 to 2018 with the Texans. Overall, he has 236 tackles, 32 sacks, 9 forced fumbles, 7 recoveries, 51 tackles for loss, an interception and 4 defensive touchdowns since being selected with the first overall pick in the 2014 draft.

ESPN's Turron Davenport and Brady Henderson contributed to this report.