The Philadelphia Eagles are signing veteran quarterback Josh McCown to their practice squad, making him the oldest practice squad player in NFL history, league sources told ESPN.

The Eagles are signing the 41-year-old as insurance in the event that one or more of Philadelphia's quarterbacks tests positive for the coronavirus, sources say.

McCown will be staying in Texas throughout the season -- staying in shape and going through virtual meetings.

McCown played in three games for the Eagles last season and last started two seasons ago for the Jets.

He is set to make $12,000 a week.