Mitchell Trubisky was officially named the Chicago Bears' starting quarterback by coach Matt Nagy on Sunday.

Nagy stressed that Trubisky "won the job" over Nick Foles and it was not handed to him, adding that it was his call to make.

Nagy reiterated that Trubisky's footwork in the pocket improved over the summer, as did his accuracy and command.

Trubisky's past success vs. the Detroit Lions, the Bears' Week 1 opponent, played no role in the decision, Nagy said. Last season, Trubisky beat the Lions twice, throwing for 511 yards with six touchdowns and one interception in the two games.

Trubisky and Foles have been locked in a battle for the starting job throughout training camp, evenly rotating days on the first team since padded practices began Aug. 17.

In 2018, Nagy's first season as head coach, the Bears went 12-4 as Trubisky passed for 3,223 yards and 24 touchdowns with 12 interceptions and rushed for 421 yards and three touchdowns.

Trubisky, while playing much of last season with a shoulder injury that required surgery in January, ranked 28th in the NFL in Total QBR (39.4), tied for 27th in touchdown passes (17), 21st in passing yards (3,138), 32nd in yards gained per pass attempt (6.1) and 28th in traditional quarterback rating (83.0) as the Bears finished 8-8.

Chicago traded for Foles -- the MVP of Super Bowl LII -- at the onset of the new league year. The Bears later declined Trubisky's fifth-year option and announced an open quarterback competition in training camp.