FRISCO, Texas -- Veteran defensive back Brandon Carr has returned to the Dallas Cowboys as a member of their practice squad after starting every game the past 12 NFL seasons.

Carr, who played the past three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, was among 14 players the Cowboys signed to their practice squad Sunday.

Before the Ravens, the 34-year-old defensive back played five seasons for Dallas from 2012-16, after beginning his career with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2008-11. He has 702 tackles and 21 interceptions in 192 games, starting all 16 games every season he has played in the NFL.

Practice squads were expanded from 10 to 16 players this season, with up to six of those able to have any number of accrued seasons and able to make $12,000 a week. Two practice squad players each week can be promoted to the 53-man active roster and then move back to the practice squad the following week without going through waivers.

The Cowboys also made several other roster moves.

Sean Lee (pelvis) and La'el Collins (hip) moved to injured reserve with LB Justin March and CB C.J. Goodwin re-signing. WR Ventell Bryant (knee) was also placed on injured reserve and his spot has been taken by LB Joe Thomas, who was released Sunday. Lee, Collins and Bryant will miss at least the first three games of the season.

Information from ESPN's Todd Archer and The Associated Press was used in this report.