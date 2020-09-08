The Cleveland Browns have signed running back Kareem Hunt to a two-year extension, a source told ESPN.

The extension is worth $13.25 million, including $8.5 million guaranteed. In March, Hunt signed a second-round tender to stay in Cleveland. He will now be under contract with the Browns for the next three seasons.

Playing behind starter Nick Chubb, Hunt rushed for 179 yards, caught 37 passes and scored three touchdowns last season after serving an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

This offseason, Hunt was pulled over Jan. 21 by police, who found small amounts of marijuana in a backpack in the back seat of the car he was driving. Hunt was cited only for speeding.

Afterward, first-year general manager Andrew Berry indicated Hunt would remain in Cleveland's plans, saying that the team was "looking forward to him meshing with our culture going forward."

Hunt was released by the Kansas City Chiefs in November 2018 after video from February 2018 surfaced of him kicking a woman in downtown Cleveland. He received the eight-game NFL suspension for that incident and an incident in June 2018 that involved a physical altercation with other men in Put-in-Bay, Ohio.

He signed with the Browns in February 2019.