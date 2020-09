Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller suffered an ankle injury on Tuesday, a source told ESPN. There is fear that it's a season-ending injury, according to sources.

Miller was hurt near the end of practice with what one person called a "freak" injury. The team was evaluating Miller's MRI.

Miller, 31, the former No. 2 pick out of Texas A&M, had 33 solo tackles and eight sacks for Denver last season.