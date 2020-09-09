Stephen A. Smith details Lamar Jackson's struggles in the playoffs and isn't sold on Baltimore winning if Jackson can't throw the football effectively. (1:54)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram continues to be Lamar Jackson's top spokesman, even after leading the campaign to the quarterback's NFL MVP award last season.

Heading into Sunday's season opener against the Cleveland Browns, Ingram said Jackson is "a million times ahead of where he was at this point last year."

Jackson became the league's second unanimous MVP selection after leading the league with 36 touchdown passes and setting the single-season quarterback rushing record with 1,206 yards.

Ingram said he believes Jackson, who is entering his second full season as a starter, has improved his knowledge of the system and his familiarity with the adjustments within the offense.

"He's the man," Ingram said. "He handles the outside noise and adversity great. The outside noise and the outside critics ... he doesn't pay attention to it. He stays focused at the task at hand. He stays focused on trying to be the best quarterback he can be, the best player he can be [and] the best leader he can be. He's going to continue to improve. He's going to continue to get better. He's going to continue to be more confident in his abilities within the offense."

In his video conference call with reporters, Jackson covered a variety of topics, from quarterback contracts to records to MVP history.

Houston's Deshaun Watson followed Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes this week in becoming the second quarterback to receive a big-money deal after his third NFL season.

"Well-deserved, especially for what he did the Texans organization," Jackson, who is entering his third season, said of Watson's four-year, $160 million extension. "Great player, great guy. But I'm focused on winning games right now. I don't really care about that right now."

Asked if believed if anyone could eclipse the quarterback rushing record that he set last year, Jackson hinted that maybe he could do it again.

"I don't know," Jackson said. "There are a lot of great players up and coming. I'm still playing right now. You never know. You never know."

Jackson was then informed that the past two NFL MVPs -- Tom Brady and Mahomes -- both won Super Bowls the following season.

"Hopefully, the third one will be me," Jackson said with a laugh.