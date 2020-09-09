EAGAN, Minn. -- Time is running out for the Minnesota Vikings and running back Dalvin Cook to work out a contract extension before the 2020 season kicks off.

With four days until Minnesota hosts Green Bay in its season opener, Cook has yet to sign a new deal and is set to play out the fourth year of his rookie contract that would earn him $1.33 million this season.

The time crunch, however, is something the running back isn't concerned with.

"Not worried," Cook said. "I'm prepared enough to go play, and I'm physically ready to play. We've got a young group that I'm looking to lead and to get somewhere this season. I'll let the business take care of the business."

The two sides failed to come to an agreement on an extension during training camp, and the team choose to table negotiations Aug. 19. Sources told ESPN that talks have not picked up since that date.

Even if he doesn't have a new contract, the 25-year-old said he plans to play on Sunday.

"If Coach Zim calls my name, I'll be out there," Cook said.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook racked up 13 touchdowns and more than 1,600 combined yards last season. Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire

Cook was one of the NFL's most productive running backs last season, recording the second-most yards from scrimmage per game and leading the league by averaging 11.3 yards after the catch while recording a first down on 40.6% of his targets, which was the third-highest mark of any running back with at least 30 targets, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Several running backs across the NFL have signed new deals recently, including Cincinnati's Joe Mixon, who became the sixth-highest-paid rusher and is set to average $12 million per year over the four-year extension, and Kareem Hunt, who signed a two-year extension, $13.25 million with Cleveland. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is "extremely close" to signing a lucrative contract extension, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

In spite of seeing those deals come to fruition while he doesn't have one himself, Cook is not disheartened by his situation.

"I've never been a guy to look at this guy or look at that guy," Cook said. "Everybody is human. You go out and bust your tail and do what you've got to do and you expect a reward to come behind that. I just hope the Vikings and my agent come to an agreement of a deal that values me. Until then, I've just got to wait my turn."

Before training camp, Cook said he was looking for a "reasonable" deal that would value what he brings to the Vikings organization on and off the field.

In addition to being one of the most prolific rushers in the NFL, Cook has been the face of "Vikings Table," a custom-built food truck with the mission of offering healthy meals and nutritional education to youth across the Minneapolis-St. Paul community, since its inception in 2019 and has been an active member of the team's Community Tuesdays.

"It's just like, if I value you as a person, I would treat you such as I value you," Cook said. "It's the same thing with me. I'm going to give 1,000% on the field, every time I walk in the building, every time I'm out in the community. It's kind of the same thing.

"Like I said, I just hope both sides come to an agreement so they can value Dalvin Cook on and off the field."