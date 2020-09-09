TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans has an undisclosed soft tissue injury that could jeopardize his availability to play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Coach Bruce Arians described Evans' status as day-to-day.

"We'll take it all the way to the wire with him," Arians said of Evans. "He's got 1,000 reps already for this game, the whole camp. So it'll just be a game-time decision. If he doesn't go Friday, we'll take it all the way to the ballgame. If he can't play, other guys will step in and step up."

If Evans can't play, Justin Watson and Scotty Miller will likely split the workload.

Evans, the Buccaneers' top wideout, missed practice Tuesday and Wednesday. It does not appear as if he missed any time during training camp with the injury.

He missed the final three games of the 2019 season with a hamstring injury.

In 2019, Evans became just the second wide receiver in NFL history, joining Randy Moss, to record 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first six seasons. Since 2014, Evans has single-handedly accounted for nearly 30% of the Buccaneers' receiving yards (7,260) and receiving touchdowns (48).