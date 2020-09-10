JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars signed running back Dare Ogunbowale on Thursday as they try to overcome several injuries ahead of Sunday's opener.

Devine Ozigbo was placed on injured reserve on Thursday because of a left hamstring injury and Ryquell Armstead is on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Coach Doug Marrone said that he could be out for a while. Ozigbo is eligible to return by Week 4.

Ogunbowale has played in 20 career games and has 11 rushes for 17 yards and two touchdowns and 35 receptions for 286 yards. He originally signed with Houston as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and has also spent time with Washington (2017) and Tampa Bay (2017, 2018-20).

The Bucs cut him last week and later signed Leonard Fournette -- who was surprisingly waived by the Jaguars on Aug. 31.

The Jaguars are going with unseated rookie James Robinson as the starter. He ranks second all-time at Illinois State in rushing yards (4,444), rushing TDs (44), and all-purpose yards (5,218).

After the team released Fournette, Armstead was the second-most experienced back on the roster even though he had just 35 career carries. The Jaguars signed eight-year veteran Chris Thompson, who has rushed for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns in his career, in May to be a change-of-pace back or a third-down back, but the Jaguars could turn to him to be the lead back. He did that in spot duty in his seven seasons in Washington, but he has also battled injuries throughout his career. He's played in more than 11 games just twice since he was drafted in 2013 and has played in all 16 games just once. The most carries he's had in a season is 68 in 2016 -- the only year he's played a full season.

The Jaguars had free agent Devonta Freeman in for a visit over the weekend but the sides were unable to agree to terms.