Nine-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Jason Peters has reworked his deal with the Eagles, and it now will be worth up to $8 million, including $4 million guaranteed, his agent Vincent Taylor told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The new deal also includes a $2 million signing bonus, Taylor tells Schefter.

Peters rejoined the Eagles earlier this year on a one-year, $3 million deal, intending to play right guard after Brandon Brooks' season-ending Achilles injury. That contract was worth up to $6 million in incentives.

Peters shifted back to his longtime position of left tackle, however, after starter Andre Dillard suffered a season-ending biceps injury. Peters had been hoping for a pay raise to reflect the move from right guard to left tackle.