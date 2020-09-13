Jeff Saturday gives his pick for the best quarterback matchup of Week 1, plus which quarterback in a new home will thrive in his first performance. (2:18)

Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season is here.

The world has changed just a bit since the last NFL regular-season Sunday. It was December 29, 2019, and the NFL was looking forward to a postseason that would deliver the first Super Bowl victory in Kansas City Chiefs history. Eight months later, the NFL has returned amid a once-in-a-century coronavirus pandemic and a renewed push for social justice in the country.

Thirteen games are on the schedule, and ESPN has reporters at every stadium Sunday to follow it. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, all 3,600 players and team personnel who were tested Saturday for COVID-19 returned negative results, meaning everyone is eligible to participate in today's games.

We'll chronicle the highlights of today's pregame, in-game and postgame action below, so be sure to check back throughout the day.

Promoting social justice in warmups

With the blessing and encouragement of the NFL, players and coaches are promoting messages of social justice during pregame warmups. Here's Alex Smith, the veteran backup quarterback of the Washington Football Team. (Also, how about Alex Smith -- who suffered deep complications from the compound leg fracture he suffered in 2018 -- being on the field for warmups of any game?)

Some of the messages are more subtle. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick will wear a visor with a "Fritz Pollard" patch. Pollard was the first Black head coach in NFL history.

The NFL instructed every home team this week to emblazon the messages "End Racism" in one end zone and "It Takes All of Us" in the other.

Arrivals

ESPN has a separate page that highlights the sartorial choices of more players and coaches as they arrived at Week 1. Here, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tries to brighten everyone's day.

Notable inactives

Amid a season of protocol and policy changes, one part of the NFL's pregame rhythm will remain constant. Ninety minutes before kickoff, each team must release its list of inactive players for the game. But still, there is a change in how the list will be comprised. In 2020, teams will have the option to carry 48 active players, instead of the usual 46, as long as the team includes at least eight offensive linemen among the active group.

Sunday's list of inactives for the early games includes Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson, who has an ankle injury that will prevent him from helping to protect quarterback Carson Wentz from a Washington Football Team pass rush that includes rookie Chase Young. Rookie Jack Driscoll will start in Johnson's place.

Other early game inactives include:

What to watch for

Nine games will kick off at 1 p.m. ET. Here is what to look out for: