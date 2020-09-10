A federal judge ruled on Wednesday that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III does not owe his former agent $650,000 in marketing commissions because the statute of limitations has expired.

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri rejected agent Ben Dogra's claims that he was owed 15% of Griffin's marketing and endorsement deals from 2014 to 2016. The court ruled the claims were "time-barred," determining the agreement fell under California's two-year statute of limitations and not the five-year one for Missouri.

The lawsuit said that Griffin fired Dogra in 2018 without paying what he owed. The suit sought repayment of the debt, plus interest and damages.

Griffin, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft, is now in his third season with the Ravens. He played for Washington from 2012 to 2015 before signing with the Cleveland Browns for a season. Griffin was out of football for the 2017 season.