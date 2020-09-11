        <
        >

          Social media reacts to Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid's face shield hat

          Charlie Riedel/AP
          10:05 PM ET
          • Jeremy WillisESPN.com

          The Kansas City Chiefs, the reigning Super Bowl champions, and Houston Texans kicked off the 2020 NFL season Thursday with many fans surely wondering what the games would look and sound like with new coronavirus precautions in place for fans, coaches and players.

          One of those precautions is that coaches and personnel near the bench are required to wear masks. Chiefs coach Andy Reid, always the innovator, came prepared with his hat that doubles as a face shield. The only problem was that in a rainy and humid Kansas City, Missouri, the shield began to fog up almost immediately.

          Then Reid and his protective gear went viral and the jokes came with them.

          2