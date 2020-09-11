Patrick Mahomes throws touchdown passes to Travis Kelce, Sammy Watkins and Tyreek Hill in the Chiefs' 34-20 win over the Texans to kick off the 2020 NFL season. (0:57)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes became the first player in NFL history to throw three touchdown passes with no interceptions in a third consecutive season opener on Thursday night against the Houston Texans.

Mahomes' three touchdown passes led the Chiefs to a 34-20 win. It was their 10th straight victory, counting the playoffs and Super Bowl LIV.

Mahomes took mostly shorter passes that the Texans seemed willing to give him and the quarterback ended up throwing for just 211 yards on 24 completions, with a long of 19. But he also was sharp in the red zone. His three touchdown passes were of 6 yards or less.

Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was another offensive star. The Chiefs spent more than a half-billion dollars extending the contracts of Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, but their most important move for 2020 might have been drafting Edwards-Helaire in the first round.

Edwards-Helaire rushed for 138 yards, and his 27-yard touchdown run in the third quarter was impressive. The LSU product made a couple of cuts to weave through the Houston defense on his way to the end zone.

Edwards-Helaire became the Chiefs' primary back when Damien Williams opted out of the season shortly before the start of training camp amid the coronavirus pandemic. Williams led the Chiefs in rushing last season with 498 yards, but Edwards-Helaire reached about one-quarter of that total in his first NFL game.